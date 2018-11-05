Pulse.com.gh logo
Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at wedding

She met her competition .

  • Published:
Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at wedding

Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at wedding

If you ever thought Moesha Buodong was the most endowed actress in the industry then you might have clear that perception because it looks like a budding actress has a more voluptuous physique than others.

Fast-rising actress, Purfcie Conna and Moesha Boduong were both wedding guests over the weekend and the two posed for the camera but considering how Purfcie Conna is curvy, she completely murdered Moesha Boduong.

play

 

In the photo, Purfcie Conna’s sizzling stature completely shadowed Moesha Bodung who used to be regarded as the ‘celeb’ with the hottest body. Let’s just say, Moesha met her meter.

Checkout more photos

play

Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at wedding

Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at wedding

 

