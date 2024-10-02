ADVERTISEMENT
Moesha Buodong's family threatens legal action against Prophet Percy over healing claims

Dorcas Agambila

Moesha Boduong's uncle, Ahmed Buodong, has refuted recent claims made by Prophet Percy Lartey, who said he healed the socialite from paralysis.

In an interview with media personality Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Ahmed explained that he took Moesha to a traditional healer in Nima every day when she was completely paralysed.

According to him, it was this healer, not Prophet Lartey, who was responsible for Moesha regaining her ability to walk.

He said: "We took her (Moesha) to the place every day except Sundays. I carried her on my back before she started walking again. She started walking after getting the treatment from the traditional healer."

Ahmed expressed his frustration with the prophet's claims and shared that he had consulted his lawyers, who are taking legal action.

He further clarified that Moesha had never attended Prophet Lartey’s church until the day she was seen walking in a video, adding: "We have laws in this country. I have spoken about the pastor's claims with my lawyer. He told me it is now a legal issue, so I should leave it for him. Moesha went to the church the first time the video came out. She had never been there before. It is not true that the pastor healed her."

Moesha Boduong was recently seen for the first time in months after suffering a stroke, which left her partially paralysed.

Moesha's brother, Ebito, had earlier confirmed the rumours about her health when he set up a GoFundMe account in January 2024. The account, with a goal of raising US$10,000, was established to support her medical expenses after she suffered a stroke. In the account description, Ebito explained that the stroke had severely impacted Moesha’s mobility, speech, and overall quality of life.

As of publication, the GoFundMe campaign titled ‘Donate to help Moesha Buduong’ has raised $6,318 out of its $10,000 goal, following 113 donations. The cause of Moesha’s stroke has yet to be disclosed.

Fans and well-wishers continue to send support and prayers for her recovery as the public remains concerned about her condition.

