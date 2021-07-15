‘Moesha is a foolish girl’ - Old video of Afia Schwar insulting close friend surfaces (WATCH)

Afia Schwarzenegger used discriminatory and unsavoury words against Moesha after her appearance on Christiane Amanpour’s “Sex and Love Around the World” series on CNN.

In the said interview, Moesha disclosed that she depends on a married man and have sex with others to make ends meet.

The socialite went on to suggest that it is the case with many women in Ghana due to the harsh economic conditions in the country.

“In Ghana, our economy is in such a way that you need someone to just take care of you [because] you can’t make enough money as a woman here."

“Even when you want to get an apartment, you have to pay for two years advance and I just started working so where am I going to get that money to pay for an apartment for two years,” she said.

Afia Schwarzenegger initially reacted to Moesha’s interview by saying even though the economy is very hard, dating married men isn’t a career. She said this through an Instagram post.

But an old video that has surfaced online a few hours ago shows the worst side of Afia Schwarzenegger.

In the video, Afia insulted Moesha mercilessly, claiming that Moesha skipped senior high school. She said if Moesha attended high school, she would have known the use of determiners like ‘some’ and ‘most’.

“Moesha never attended a secondary school,” she said in the video. “If she did, she would know the difference between 'some', 'most of us', 'some of them' and 'I think'. 'I don't know' is also English language.”

She rained insults: “Moesha is a stupid animal and foolish girl. She doesn't even know how to speak English. She speaks English like you are picking stones from wood. What the F. Can you imagine? I told you all Ghanaian slay queens are foolish. You will now see them.”

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has said ‘stupid Ghanaians and celebrities’ are to blame for Moesha’s ‘mental issue’.