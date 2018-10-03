Pulse.com.gh logo
Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland


Sexy Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits with half nude video

The actress looked excited in the video and we wonder if indeed she knew she was teasing us with her “body” or just happy at where she is now.

play

Socialite Moesha Boduong has spark fire with her latest semi-nude video shared on social media where she showed how her body looks like.

Moesha is noted for sharing pictures that seek to exhibit her stature and endowment, but it looks like she is upping her game now.

In an Instagram post, she shares a semi-nude video of herself with the caption:

"Who lives in Switzerland I can’t speak French I need a tour guide"

Some fans of the actress commented on her post stating it was bad for her to share such an explicit video of herself on social media.

