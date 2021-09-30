A video of the actress confessing to nearly committing suicide and pimping young girls to rich men also surfaced. In the video below, she disclosed she has sold her Range Rover.

In new audio that has surfaced, Moesha Boduong could be heard speaking about her new life in a conversation with Aisha Modi, who has been supporting her through her predicament.

"Aisha pray for me, I am here and they have been praying for me but I am always craving food. Today I want chicken, the next day I want goat meat, God says I should tell you that you are pampering me too much," she jokingly said.

Further, into the conversation, Aisha Modi was brought to tears whilst hearing Moesha is now sound and speaking very well. "Aisha when I step out I hope you follow me to do the work of God," she said but Aisha only responded with a deep sigh expressing her shock.

Speaking with a trembling voice, she said "awww Moesha" and the actress laughed before continuing that "Aisha thank you so much I want to make you laugh, I know you've been praying for me".