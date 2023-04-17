Monalisa Stephen once had sex with her boyfriend 27 times in a day

In a recent interview, the curvy actress shared intimate details about her sex life, including the incident with her boyfriend. She disclosed that although it was exhausting, she enjoyed every moment of it.

"He fucked me 27 times; we were just together and it happened. One particular day I went to see him, and he fucked me 27 times," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress, who is also a plus-size model and body positivity advocate, is known for her confidence and boldness when discussing taboo topics.

She recently alleged that she is in a relationship with someone who has a 'bizarre' sexual fetish. She revealed in an interview with media personality Nedu that her lover "goes down" on her when she's on her period.

This post caused a stir on social media, with many fans speculating about the identity of the alleged lover.

Her words, "My boyfriend used to go down on me during my periods. I mean oral. I tried to stop him, but it was getting to be like a fight, and he said, Are you ashamed of me for not even getting to like...? Googled it and found out that period blood doesn't do harm to anyone who is taking it. One of my friends also confirmed it. I am finding it hard to understand how you even end up marrying somebody because of their body image. What happened to loving everybody with everything that comes out of them?"

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Monalisa's comments about her sex life have sparked a debate on social media, with many people criticising her for "trying too hard to be seen as desirable."

See reactions: