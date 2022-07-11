In an interview with SVTV Africa, she disclosed that TV personality, Emma Morrison offered her a scholarship but ended up choosing music over her edicaytion.

“Emma also registered me to start school, but I had to travel to Europe for some awards. Itravelledd to Germany, Italy, Holland, etc., and when the money keeps coming you forget everything else. I forgot about the education,” she added.

However, the singer whose real name is Cynthia Appiah Kubi, says she sometimes regrets not furthering her education because that would have given her a better job in the US.

“I regret it sometimes because education helps. There is God’s Grace, but it helps if you have some education attached to it. If I had a university degree at least, I would have joined a company here. There are many Ghanaians with businesses here.”