The Gospel singer revealed that she forgot her dreams of becoming a journalist after music started paying her.
'Money makes you forget about school' - Cee opens up on missing scholarship
Cee of Mentor 2 fame has missed sponsorship to further her education. According to her, money influenced her.
In an interview with SVTV Africa, she disclosed that TV personality, Emma Morrison offered her a scholarship but ended up choosing music over her edicaytion.
“Emma also registered me to start school, but I had to travel to Europe for some awards. Itravelledd to Germany, Italy, Holland, etc., and when the money keeps coming you forget everything else. I forgot about the education,” she added.
However, the singer whose real name is Cynthia Appiah Kubi, says she sometimes regrets not furthering her education because that would have given her a better job in the US.
“I regret it sometimes because education helps. There is God’s Grace, but it helps if you have some education attached to it. If I had a university degree at least, I would have joined a company here. There are many Ghanaians with businesses here.”
Cee currently works at a daycare centre managed by a Ghanaian. Talking about her music career, Cee says she has been trying to promote her music in Ghana but it hasn't been easy. She disclosed that she presently works with no management backing.
