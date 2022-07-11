RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Money makes you forget about school' - Cee opens up on missing scholarship

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Cee of Mentor 2 fame has missed sponsorship to further her education. According to her, money influenced her.

Cee of Mentor fame
Cee of Mentor fame

The Gospel singer revealed that she forgot her dreams of becoming a journalist after music started paying her.

Recommended articles

In an interview with SVTV Africa, she disclosed that TV personality, Emma Morrison offered her a scholarship but ended up choosing music over her edicaytion.

Emma also registered me to start school, but I had to travel to Europe for some awards. Itravelledd to Germany, Italy, Holland, etc., and when the money keeps coming you forget everything else. I forgot about the education,” she added.

However, the singer whose real name is Cynthia Appiah Kubi, says she sometimes regrets not furthering her education because that would have given her a better job in the US.

I regret it sometimes because education helps. There is God’s Grace, but it helps if you have some education attached to it. If I had a university degree at least, I would have joined a company here. There are many Ghanaians with businesses here.

Cee currently works at a daycare centre managed by a Ghanaian. Talking about her music career, Cee says she has been trying to promote her music in Ghana but it hasn't been easy. She disclosed that she presently works with no management backing.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

Rich Ghanaian kid gets police escort to buy a burger; the internet reacts

9 rich kids of popular Ghanaian millionaires who have become famous

10 rich kids of popular Ghanaian millionaires who have become famous

Armed police storms Fancy Gadam’s house to arrest younger brother (WATCH)

Fancy

Tithing is not biblical - Famed pastor, Creflo Dolar makes u-turn

Creflo Dollar