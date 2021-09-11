Moses Bliss is an icon to many Christian youth, thanks to his high sense of fashion and contemporary urban Gospel songs.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the Christ Embassy Church has announced that he will be heading to Ghana for a 3-day Christian seminar.

"I am excited that I will be coming live to Accra Ghana for the most anticipated business and Christian conference dubbed Jesus' Business and the Kingdom, " Moses Blis said.

Giving details about the free for all event, which is opened for people from all religions, the 'Taking Care' singer said: "it is slated to start on Friday 24th to 26th Sunday, September. The venue is UPSA auditorium and the time is 4 PM each day".

In the video above, Moses Bliss promises that the event will be a turnaround miracle for many because he is "coming with a special grace, coming with special angels and God is going meet you".

Moses won Song Of The Year at Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s LoveWorld Music Ministry Awards and that saw the founder of the Christ Embassy Church gifting him $100,000.

Moese Bliss and Pastor Chris Pulse Ghana

Moses currently has one of the most popular Gospel songs in Africa as his 'Bigger Everyday' song has become a tune that is now heard at almost all church gatherings. The song released in July 2020 has gathered almost 7,000,000 views on YouTube.

Top Ghanaian Gospel singers, Celestine Donkor, Efe Grace, Rev Cynthia Macaulay among others have all been named to minister at the Jesus, His Business and the Kingdom (JBAK) seminar. put together by GIGS Incorporation.