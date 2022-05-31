Most celebrities are living in hell, always crying - Morris Babyface

He indicated that although this is no news since it had happened to celebrities in the past, it is important for others to learn from the mistakes of others. of yore To him, whatever is happening in the lives of celebrities now has happened in the past to other celebrities.

“If you want to become a celebrity by all means, don’t forget this. There’s a price to pay. Most celebrities are secretly living in hell and are always crying. Forget about how they appear publicly. Most of them wish they knew what they know now, that, when you get to the top, there’s nothing there. This post may sound foolish to those who careless. they shall go ahead for fame till they are trapped. All news is old news happening to new people. Only the wise shall learn from other people’s mistakes.”

He added in his post on social media that, “The blessing of the LORD makes one rich, And He adds no sorrow to it. Jesus Christ loves you!”

Not too long ago, Morris Babyface produced a lot of hit songs in the country.

These popular songs were mostly gospel tunes as he produced for Esther Smith and many other Gospel musicians.