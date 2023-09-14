Mr Drew pens emotional message amidst record label drama surrounding Mohbad's death

The 27-year-old is said to have died on Tuesday, 12th September 2023. Mohbad cemented his vibrant presence in the music scene with his 'Kpk (Ko Por Ke)' monster hit track released in 2021.

The cause of Mohbad's death is not known yet but the singer has been suicidal according to his friends. In an old interview that has resurfaced, his close friend, Bella Shmurda, said he had attempted suicide.

During the With Chude interview, Bella Shmurda sounded an alarm that his colleague was going through a mental health crisis over his issues with Naira Marley's record label, Marlian Records. However, he left the label in 2022 over internal matters.

Mohbad has publicly also called out Marlian Records for making his life difficult after he exited the label. In one of the old videos that went viral after his death, Mohbad during a live Instagram session said "if I die na Marlian music kill me". In another video, he disclosed how the label has been frustrating him.

Amidst the brouhaha around Mohbad's death, Mr Drew who has also exited his former record label, Highly Spiritual Music, seems to have seized the moment to speak out.

Taking to Instagram, he posted an excerpt of his 'Case' song with a caption that says "We started this because we wanted to chase our passion and dreams .. but it’s becoming more and more scary everyday.. it’s turned into negativity and despair.. May God grant us light and peace".