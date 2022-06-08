Mr Eazi graduates from Harvard University

His latest educational feat comes after he bagged a Degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he studied mechanical engineering.

The Oh My Gawd singer who was in the news a month ago for proposing to his long-time lover, Temi Otedola, graduated the Havard Business School with a master's degree in arts.

He has nailed his Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports course to broaden the scope of his career.

Mr Eazi made this announcement on his social media platform where he shares a photo of his signed and sealed certificate to announce his enviable feat.

However, Mr. Eazi and his lover, Temi Otedola have declared their plans to have a very intimate wedding ceremony, very private, in a new episode of their podcast “How Far.”

Speaking on the podcast, billionaire heiress Temi Otedola revealed that she only expected close family and friends at her wedding.