RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Eazi graduates from Harvard University

Authors:

Daniel Nti

If personal development was a person, Mr. Eazi would have been its middle name. The music gem puts a big one on his self-improvement.

Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi

CEO of Empawa Music and celebrated afrobeat star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, widely known by many as Mr. Eazi has hit another milestone after graduating from Harvard University.

Recommended articles

His latest educational feat comes after he bagged a Degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he studied mechanical engineering.

The Oh My Gawd singer who was in the news a month ago for proposing to his long-time lover, Temi Otedola, graduated the Havard Business School with a master's degree in arts.

He has nailed his Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports course to broaden the scope of his career.

Mr Eazi made this announcement on his social media platform where he shares a photo of his signed and sealed certificate to announce his enviable feat.

However, Mr. Eazi and his lover, Temi Otedola have declared their plans to have a very intimate wedding ceremony, very private, in a new episode of their podcast “How Far.”

Speaking on the podcast, billionaire heiress Temi Otedola revealed that she only expected close family and friends at her wedding.

“Like knowing me if I’m walking around my wedding venue and I’m like I don’t know this person that will annoy me because I’m a very private person. Even for a birthday party, I have to rock with everyone there." Temi stated.

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Antoa should kill me if I didn't sleep with Chairman Wontumi; Afia Schwarzenegger curses

Afia Schwarzenegger

I converted to Islam because of my Moroccan girlfriend – Partey

Thomas Partey steps out with new Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella

Ghanaians react as Delay shares a video of herself and Amerado in the kitchen

Amerado and Delay

I don’t want to see my wife again because of ZionFelix – Patapaa

Patapaa, ZionFelix and Liha