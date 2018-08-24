Mr Eazi reveals why there will be no music video for 'Akwaaba'

news

Nigerian artiste Mr Eazi has disclosed that there will be no music video on the 'Akawaaba' hit song.

According to the 'Leg Over' hitmaker, the song is already a hit so it does not need any visuals.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, Mr Eazi said there was no need to shoot a music video.

“We have been talking about it sometimes we feel that there is no need for a video,” he said.

After the song was released,there was a rumours that plans to shoot a music video for the song were troubled by the attitude of Patapaa who was featured on the song.

READ MORE: Veteran reggae icon Ras Kimono laid to rest

However, Mr Eazi has debunked the rumour, saying they were untrue and insisted that he might not shoot a music video for the song.

“There is no trouble from anybody’s camp. Is it just a case of should we shoot a video? The song has already blown,” he stressed.

‘Akwaaba’ which was released in March this year quickly grabbed the number one spot on various music charts across the country.

‘Akwaaba’ hit single was composed by Mr Eazi featuring Pappy Kojo and Patapaa, after months of waiting to see visuals, fans will be disappointed in the latest announcement by Mr Eazi.