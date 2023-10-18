Mr Ibu begs for help over critical health condition; P Square and others show support

According to Mr Ibu, he has been hospitalized for some weeks now. In the video shared on social media, the actor says he needs prayers and financial assistance from the public as doctors have warned that he needs immediate treatment else he might lose his leg.

His daughter, Jasmine Okafor, who also spoke in the video said they have run out of money hence the need to make the public appeal.

The appeal has reached 1000s of fans of the actor including Peter Okoye of P Square fame. In a post shared on social media, the member of the music group said “Our very own Mr Ibu (John Okafor) needs our help as he goes through a medical challenge. Our Nollywood legends deserve better, it’s time for we the people to show him love for bringing joy to our screens all these years”.

“A I am pledging my support for him 100% and Thope you can also support him a little way you can! He needs our prayers and financial support in this challenging time. Praying for his speedy recovery May God heal you permanently our dear veteran,” he concluded.