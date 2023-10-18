In a video appealing to the public for support, the actor disclosed that he is fighting a disease that could see one of his legs get amputated.
Mr Ibu begs for help over critical health condition; P Square, others show support
Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu, is facing the fear of losing his leg.
According to Mr Ibu, he has been hospitalised for some weeks now. In the video shared on social media, the actor says he needs prayers and financial assistance from the public as doctors have warned that he needs immediate treatment, or else he might lose his leg.
His daughter, Jasmine Okafor, who also spoke in the video, said they have run out of money, hence the need to make the public appeal.
The appeal has reached thousands of fans of the actor, including Peter Okoye of P Square. In a social media post, Peter said:
“Our very own Mr Ibu (John Okafor) needs our help as he goes through a medical challenge. Our Nollywood legends deserve better, it’s time for we the people to show him love for bringing joy to our screens all these years.
“I am pledging my support for him 100% and I hope you can also support him a little way you can! He needs our prayers and financial support in this challenging time. Praying for his speedy recovery. May God heal you permanently our dear veteran,” he concluded.
Mr Ibu also marked his 62nd birthday at a hospital. Jasmine Okafor in a post on Instagram said: "Happy birthday Daddy @realmribu! It breaks my heart that we are celebrating you today from the Hospital bed. My greatest wish today is that God crowns you with Divine healing, good health, and many more happy years. These last two weeks, you have fought a good fight and you are still standing tall. We are here for you! Victory assured. Speedy recovery papa."
