According to a publication by e-Nigeria, the Nollywood star was struck by the ailment while on his way back from Owerri – the capital of Imo State in Nigeria.

The report also added that Emeka Rollas, the President of Nigeria Actors Guild, said that “I am aware that Mr Ibu is truly down with stroke, but he is fast recovering and need more of our prayers right now,”.

However, according to the 57-year-old, the story is untrue and he wonders why people will fabricate such stories about him contrary to his health status.

Speaking in a video with a woman he addressed as his wife, the two laughed over the reports whilst confirming the actor is strong and kicking.

“People are saying that I have stroke, that I am down with stroke. Why? How can you announce somebody's and you have many and you haven't announced yours? I don’t have any stroke please, this is my wife, my humble wife, well we hand over everything to God, I forgive you ” he said and the wife added that “My husband is well, my husband is standing firm, we are laughing”.

Watch the video below.