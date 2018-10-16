Mr Ibu wants a child from a fine Ghanaian lady

news

Nigerian comic actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has disclosed his desire to have a baby with Ghanaian actresses.

According to Mr Ibu, he won’t mind entering an agreement with a Ghanaian lady to ensure it happens.

He made this revelation in an interview on Kumasi based Fox FM.

He said, “Jackie Appiah is my very good friend. Jackie Appiah is a good girl; I want to enter into an agreement with Ghanaians. I want all the fine girls to born one, one pikin [child] give me, All the girls' wey they de do film. All the girls I know”.

Mr Ibu is a talented comedian and one of a few Nollywood practitioners that are naturally cut out for the roles that they play in the movies.

HE has, so far, been able to prove to his fans that he does not only live by making other people laugh away their sorrows; he is also humour personified.