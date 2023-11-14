Ibu's wife Stella Maris had alleged in an Instagram post that their adopted daughter Jasmine hijacked the actor's bank account and was spreading false claims that she (Stella) wanted to divert donation money.
Mr. Ibu’s family fight over money donated for his medical treatment
The family drama surrounding veteran comic actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has escalated with accusations and counter-accusations over funds donated for his medical treatment.
Stella Maris accused Jasmine of making her an "outsider" in her own home and controlling Ibu's account secretly.
She stated: "I only asked for transparency in the handling of public donations, instead of secrecy and hell was let loose."
However, Daniel Okafor, the actor's second son, has refuted the allegations.
Daniel said in a statement: "There is no truth in what Stella Maris has been sharing online.
“Jasmine does not have access to that account; I have access to it. I am the signatory to the account and my father’s next of kin."
He also disclosed that Stella Maris is his stepmother, but refused to divulge more details about his biological mother.
"She is my step mother. My mother is not around at the moment," Daniel said.
Mr. Ibu who has been battling sickness for a while now last week had one of his legs amputated after several surgeries.
The public got to know of Mr. Ibu's health struggles in October through a social media appeal, which prompted a wave of support from fans and well-wishers who came forward to assist with his medical treatment.
In a statement posted on the actor's Instagram page on Monday November 6, the family shared the challenging journey Mr Ibu has been through.
