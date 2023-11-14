ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr. Ibu’s family fight over money donated for his medical treatment

Dorcas Agambila

The family drama surrounding veteran comic actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has escalated with accusations and counter-accusations over funds donated for his medical treatment.

Mr Ibu
Mr Ibu

Ibu's wife Stella Maris had alleged in an Instagram post that their adopted daughter Jasmine hijacked the actor's bank account and was spreading false claims that she (Stella) wanted to divert donation money.

Recommended articles

Stella Maris accused Jasmine of making her an "outsider" in her own home and controlling Ibu's account secretly.

She stated: "I only asked for transparency in the handling of public donations, instead of secrecy and hell was let loose."

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Daniel Okafor, the actor's second son, has refuted the allegations.

Daniel said in a statement: "There is no truth in what Stella Maris has been sharing online.

“Jasmine does not have access to that account; I have access to it. I am the signatory to the account and my father’s next of kin."

He also disclosed that Stella Maris is his stepmother, but refused to divulge more details about his biological mother.

"She is my step mother. My mother is not around at the moment," Daniel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ibu who has been battling sickness for a while now last week had one of his legs amputated after several surgeries.

The public got to know of Mr. Ibu's health struggles in October through a social media appeal, which prompted a wave of support from fans and well-wishers who came forward to assist with his medical treatment.

In a statement posted on the actor's Instagram page on Monday November 6, the family shared the challenging journey Mr Ibu has been through.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Grammys

Ghana misses out on Grammy new category Best African music performance, Nigeria scores 4

Cecilia Marfo

My church has moved from 400 members to just 40 people – Cecilia Marfo sheds tears

Rick Ross and Meek Mill

Rick Ross expresses interest to join Meek Mill in visiting Ghana again

Hilda Baci's cookathon record has finally been broken [irishindependent]

Nigerian cooking queen Hilda Baci dethroned as Irish chef breaks Guinness World Records