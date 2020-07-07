Over the weekend, the 5th edition of the Exclusive Man of the Year Awards was held virtually on live TV but opened a red carpet for stars to show off their fashion sense.

However, Ms Nancy fell in the list of worst dressed stars on the red carpet.

Reacting to this, she indirectly agreed that she fell in that category but gave her reasons in a long Instagram post.

According to her, her hairstyle cost her GHC200, wore a self-made champagne cocktail dress and did her makeup to avoid COVID-19, adding that ‘getting a whole new outfit and hair which would have cost me about 4000ghc to impress people I do not even know.’

She said she won’t break her bank account to fit in and would continue to live within her means.

Nancy wrote: “Dear @ghanawebofficial

I am sorry for going to the @emyafrica wards in a hairstyle that's less than 200ghc.

I am sorry that I wore my own lovely champagne cocktail dress which i have styled on 3 different occasions for an event slated for 1pm.

I am sorry that I fixed my own makeup in this Covid season because i am careful.

I am sorry for not getting a whole new outfit and hair which would have cost me about 4000ghc to impress people I do not even know.

I am sorry that I live within my means and would not break my bank account so I would mix in.

I am very sorry that I will forever be myself and would not be pressured to be unhealthily competitive or live an impressionistic life.”