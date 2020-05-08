The single comes after the R2Bees member showed his fans love with ‘Chihuahua’, a solo track released about a month ago. Mugeez as the founder of Extrial Music is once again set to drop a new one under his record label.

The new tune ‘Six In Da Morning’ produced by a Nigerian award-winning producer, Chopstix, is an afrobeat-masterpiece that once again proves why the singer is considered one of the best songwriters and vocalist Ghana has ever seen.

Talking about his solo project, Mugeez said: “these releases are all part of a build-up for my first solo EP coming out at the end of this year”. He added that though he is working on his single projects he is also continuously working with R2Bess and the duo will at the end of May, release a project with Lakopo and Sean Paul called ‘Closer to You’.

R2Bees

He continued that, “Due to the Corona Crisis, our plans to host a concert in London and also to perform at the Afro Nation in Puerto Rico had to be postponed.” However, Mugeez stays positive and points out that crisis like also allow people to have more introspection about life and see what’s important and what is not.

Speaking to Moziak in an interview privy to pulse.com.gh, Mugeez said the new song will be out on Friday, May 8, 2020.