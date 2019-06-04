The two met in Vancouver, Canada on Monday, June 3, for the 2019 edition of Women Deliver 2019.

Policy changes and investments, for the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women and achieving a more equal world are the focuses of the global conference.

DJ Switch and Angélique were pictured hanging out at the conference.

The Grammy winner shared their photo on her Instagram with the caption: “With young amazing @djswitchghana in Vancouver for the @women_deliver conference representing @batongafoundation She is 11 years old!!!”

The 11-year-old and the youngest DJ in Ghana, has been steadily rising to the top since she emerged the winner of TV3’s Talented Kidz season 8.