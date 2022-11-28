Music is my therapy – Fameye

According to him, his journey hasn’t been a smooth one but then he is grateful for what he has been through and how far he has come.

Fameye mentioned that he has been through quite a lot that makes him very sad, but music has a way of soothing his soul.

According to the ‘Notin I get’ hitmaker, music can’t take away all the pains he feels in his heart. However, he revealed further that listening to music from the likes of Daasebre Dwamena and Okomfuor Kwaadee makes him be at peace.

“. . . there are certain pains in my heart I don’t think even music can heal it . . .”

‘Maybe you know what music can do. The last time at dawn when I couldn’t sleep, I looked around and I saw no one; if not for good music I would have just died’ the lyrics says.

The award-winning songwriter is known to be a meticulous lyricist after hit singles like Praise, Thank You, Mercy, and Pressure his freshly released song.

Fameye, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah is a Ghanaian rapper and musician best known for his hit single "Nothing I Get".

He was born on September 11, 1994, in Accra and hails from Begoso in the Western Region of Ghana.

Fameye attended the Odorgonno Senior High School finishing in 2013. As a student there, he rapped and later switched to the Afrobeat genre of music.

He won an award for the best new artiste of the year at the 2020 VGMA's.