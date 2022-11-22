Music was my plan B - Black Sherif

In an interview with Accra-based FM’s Asaase Radio, Black Sherif stated emphatically that he was about to fail his WASSCE final exams and needed to initiate a plan B that forces him to embark on a music career.

“At some point during my Senior High School days I realized that my performance in academics was nothing good to write home about,” he said.

According to Blacko, he realized he wouldn’t be “the head but the tail” on his final exams, thus he needed to find another means to succeed in his career.

“And looking at my results I saw that it wasn’t good enough and so I knew I wouldn’t do well in my final exams and that’s when I told myself that I need a plan B” – Black Sherif said.

He went further and say that he burst his colleagues’ brains at SHS with some freestyle after liking it and inspiring him to do more.

“I remember that in my SHS days I used to play beat on tables with my hand for my friends to sing and rap with it so one day I decided to do a freestyle and they loved it so that was when I decided to try it.

“My first time in the studio was somewhere in the year 2019 and the experience was something else and after I completed SHS in June 2019 I decided to venture into music full time,” he concluded.

Black Sherif's star has been on the rise ever since the release of his "First Sermon" freestyle in May of last year.