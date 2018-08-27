Pulse.com.gh logo
 MUSIGA President Obour turns evangelist


Obour MUSIGA President turns evangelist

Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour’ is now an evangelist.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Obour play

Obour

Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour’, the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), is now an evangelist.

The Redemption Power Ministries church member has revealed his new calling via his official Facebook page Monday, August 27.

According to Obour, who is already a Deacon at the Sakaman branch, his church has 'added another assignment of evangelism to my work in the Kingdom’.

He added that his new title is ‘Evangelist’ and called on his followers and fans to join him to win souls.

The “Konkontibaa” hitmaker wrote: “Finally I have responded to another calling on my life. The Redemption Power Ministries where I fellowship as a Deacon and a servant of the Lord Jesus Christ has added another assignment of evangelism to my work in the Kingdom. Evangelist President Nana Bour Bice Osei Kuffour.

Join me on this soul-winning evangelism ministry.

May the Lord remain our strength now and forever. #jesusislord #Lordsendme.”

Obourr.jpg play

READ MORE: Here's why Hammer resigned as MUSIGA's director of hiplife

Obour was recently spotted preaching the word of God to his church members in a viral video.

He had told Graphic Showbiz in an interview that apart from his administrative duties for the musicians union, he was also close to God and as glad to have taken up the calling to do God’s work.

“I feel very humbled by the appointment and see it as an opportunity to continue doing the Kingdom business while working on my own salvation with fear and trembling. The more a man grows, the more friends, the more enemies he makes so taking up more responsibilities in church is my way of drawing closer to God,” he had said.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

