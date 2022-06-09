My banter with Medikal on Twitter was a publicity stunt – Criss Waddle

According to the 'Azonto Ghost' hitmaker, animosity can never exist between between Medikal and him due to the relationship they have. He made this revelation in an interview with Sammy Forson on Hitz FM.

"We had talked about publicity stunts. We can never have an issue. We talk more than a million times in a month. There is no way we can have an issue. Anything that comes up can be solved. I understand what he is doing. He has his free space to do so. How can there be an issue?"

Chris Waddle added that the plan was well executed except for the fact that Medikal seemed to delay in executing his role in the hoax. This, he said, made him change the plans, although he explained the new development to Medikal.

"It was going to be a different thing altogether. Those tweets were supposed to come at a time [that] I posted the picture but I think he slept so I had changed my mind but he didn't know."

The stunt however gained the traction it needed. The Ghanaian rappers AMG Medikal and Criss Waddle made headlines after that premeditated act.

Netizens and Ghanaians were made to think there was a fallout between the two over the release date of their latest singles.