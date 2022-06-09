RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My banter with Medikal on Twitter was a publicity stunt – Criss Waddle

Daniel Nti

Musician and businessman Criss Waddle has disclosed that his online banter with fellow rapper Medikal was planned beforehand.

Medikal and Criss Waddle
AMG boss and rapper Criss Waddle has reveal that the mishap between himself and Medikal was a publicity stunt aimed at bringing traction to the former's latest single with Stonebwoy.

According to the 'Azonto Ghost' hitmaker, animosity can never exist between between Medikal and him due to the relationship they have. He made this revelation in an interview with Sammy Forson on Hitz FM.

"We had talked about publicity stunts. We can never have an issue. We talk more than a million times in a month. There is no way we can have an issue. Anything that comes up can be solved. I understand what he is doing. He has his free space to do so. How can there be an issue?"

Chris Waddle added that the plan was well executed except for the fact that Medikal seemed to delay in executing his role in the hoax. This, he said, made him change the plans, although he explained the new development to Medikal.

"It was going to be a different thing altogether. Those tweets were supposed to come at a time [that] I posted the picture but I think he slept so I had changed my mind but he didn't know."

The stunt however gained the traction it needed. The Ghanaian rappers AMG Medikal and Criss Waddle made headlines after that premeditated act.

Netizens and Ghanaians were made to think there was a fallout between the two over the release date of their latest singles.

Medikal tweeted about his latest song, 'Letter To My Ex' which coincided with the release of Criss Waddle's song with Stonebwoy, 'Take Me Back'

