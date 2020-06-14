The “Ayoo” hitmaker appeared on UTV’s “United Showbiz” programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown where he made this revelation.

According to the singer cum producer, his brand can be identified as a corporate brand but with a little bit of street in the mix.

“My brand is a corporate brand, but I have a little of street in the brand,” he told McBrown. “So, I deal with the corporate the way it deals with me, likewise the street.”

He said branding has been portrayed in a way that it is all about lifestyle but that’s not the truth.

“They’ve painted this branding to us like it’s all about your lifestyle.”

He continued: “I believe we are all businessmen. I’m a businessman – just that people perceive me to be only a musician. But when it comes to the music business, I need to be myself and deal with it comfortably. So that I won’t overdo things.”

Watch the full video below.