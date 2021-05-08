My brand is bigger than Medikal - Funny Face claims (WATCH)

He was responding to questions on his absence at a certain event last week on Abeiku Santana’s “Ekwanso Dwoodwoo” show on Okay FM last Friday when he made this claim.

Funny Face, who recently checked in into Accra Psychiatric Hospital over his mental health issues and baby mama drama, thinks he is ahead of the 2019 VGMA “Rapper of the Year” winner.

"Medikal's brand isn't Funny Face's brand. My Brand is bigger than Medikal,” he stated.

He continued: “What are you saying? I've been in the industry for 20 years. Medikal came recently.”

When Abeiku Santana tried to push him to elaborate his claim, he asked him to end the conversation.