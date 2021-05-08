RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My brand is bigger than Medikal - Funny Face claims (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face claims that his brand is bigger than hip-hop star Medikal’s brand.

Medikal and Funny Face
Medikal and Funny Face Pulse Ghana

According to Funny Face, his brand has been in existence for two decades and hasn't lost his mojo, and that it can’t be compared to Medikal who arrived in the industry ‘recently’.

Recommended articles

He was responding to questions on his absence at a certain event last week on Abeiku Santana’s “Ekwanso Dwoodwoo” show on Okay FM last Friday when he made this claim.

Funny Face, who recently checked in into Accra Psychiatric Hospital over his mental health issues and baby mama drama, thinks he is ahead of the 2019 VGMA “Rapper of the Year” winner.

"Medikal's brand isn't Funny Face's brand. My Brand is bigger than Medikal,” he stated.

He continued: “What are you saying? I've been in the industry for 20 years. Medikal came recently.”

When Abeiku Santana tried to push him to elaborate his claim, he asked him to end the conversation.

Watch Funny Face brag about his brand below.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]