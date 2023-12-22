ADVERTISEMENT
My children can't be gays and lesbians when I and my family are straight - Stonebwoy

Dorcas Agambila

Multiple-award winning Afropop, dancehall and reggae musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, says he will not countenance his children being a gay or lesbian.

Stonebwoy with his family
Stonebwoy with his family

According to the BET award winner who confidently stated that he’s straight, he expects his children to take after him and his wife due to the sort of upbringing they are giving them.

The ‘Pull Up’ hitmaker emphasized that he considers himself straight, a trait he expects his children to inherit, attributing it to the type of upbringing they are currently receiving from him and his wife.

Stonebwoy and his wife
Stonebwoy and his wife

During an interview on Starr FM, Stonebwoy said, “I believe that people will take after you most often. I am straight, my dad was straight, and my mother was straight. My family line majority of them showed straightness as far as I am concerned. So I believe that I am straight and I can put my hands on that.

“My wife is straight, My daughter has got to be straight, and my son has got to be straight because they are continuing in that. So they are going to learn that.”

It’s worth noting that Ghanaian lawmakers have been engaged in discussions since August 2021 regarding a bill that seeks to criminalize same-sex relations, being transgender, and advocating LGBTQ rights.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa
Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa

The bill, known as the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, has garnered support from many MPs in Ghana, with proposed jail sentences of up to 10 years for those advocating for LGBTQ rights.

The bill, backed by religious and traditional leaders, includes prosecution for publishing content considered pro-LGBTQ or that challenges traditional binary gender identities.

