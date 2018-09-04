My dad never wanted me to be a musician – Diana Hamilton

news

Ghanaian born UK-based Gospel singer, Diana Hamilton, has revealed that her father never wanted her to be a musician.

According to Daina, who doubles as a nurse in the United Kingdom, added that her father wanted her to have a profession rather than depend on her talent.

She further explained that, after gaining admission to Senior High School (SHS) her father was advised to enroll her in a music school but he refused.

She made these revelations during an interview on Ghanaweb.

"I remember when I was in morning Star when we were choosing school and course to do, my headmaster said to my dad Let your daughter go and do music he was like no my daughter is not doing music," she said.

"He loves to see me sing but this was his point I don't want you to do music as a profession,i do want you to be in apposition that if you don't sing you cant eat,"she added.

Watch video below: