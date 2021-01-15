According to the mother of the Ghanaian singer, she has seen negative reports about her daughter which are untrue. This comes after Delay disclosed that Wendy unfollowed her on Instagram after she expressed concern that her new look suggests she is likely going through something.

Speaking on speculation that she may be depressed, Obaapa Kaakyire Addo in a Facebook live video said: "all that you saying about the girl is not true ... Wendy Shay is not depressed, next month she'll be 25 ... there is no pressure on her to be depressed for any reason".

"I am the last to 14 children to my mother and despite being the last born, I have never dreamt of Wendy Shay to build a house or buy a car for me or get me any property because God has already blessed me and my siblings and blessed my children too," she said.

In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, she continued that "so there's no pressure on her to thinking buying me a house or anything that will make her depressed. People take their children to schools to become doctors, it's the same way I paid expensive fees for her to be enrolled in music school to become a musician".

Wendy Shay with her mother

Speaking Twi, she emphasized that "so this means it is not that she had nothing to do and was just walking about aimlessly with no hope for me to bring her to come and stay in Ghana for depression to befall on her. She is not like that, I live abroad with my children. she is well educated and whilst schooling she was learning to become a musician as well".

According to Obaapa Kaakyire Addo, she brought Wendy to Ghana herself, to see to her contract signing so that she can become a musician. Hear more from her in the video below.