A Plus, a Ghanaian musician, who is now known for his political adventures, may have just added his opinion to the discussion on board by saying that, though people are anxiously waiting to see his baby, their curiosity will not satisfied now until some years later.

The defunct musician is now married to Akosua Vee, a celebrity stylist, and they have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, about a year ago, in the U.K. Since then, the new Mom has not been spotted in Ghana yet ever since her delivery.

READ ALSO: MzVee puts her beautiful siblings on display and fans can't get enough

Akosua Vee has however shared her baby bump photos and some shots of her daughter on social media which never showed her face before.

According to A Plus, fans are expecting to see photos of his daughter like the coming of Christ but they will wait forever until she is five years old. The musician later deleted the post on Instagram after it attracted some backlash but not before pulse.com.gh screen grabbed it.

See the screenshot below