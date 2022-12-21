My EP will be out early next year - Kofi Kinaata promises

The musician who was supposed to drop the said project this year, said although the songs are ready, unforeseen circumstances ruined his plans, he however apologized to his fans for not fulfilling his promise.
Highlife artiste, Kofi Kinaata has promised to released his much-anticipated Extended Play (EP) early next year.
According to him, all measures have been executed to ensure that the EP drops in the first quarter of 2023.
“I was supposed to release an EP that I promised my fans but from the look of things, the songs were ready but with the unveiling and certain things that were involved time was not on our side.
“So now I am promising them [my fans] that early next year the EP will come,” Kofi Kinaata promised the hosted on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz.
Meanwhile Kofi Kinaata has issued a disclaimer concerning subscribing to goods and services simply because one sees him in a picture at a particular place or with a particular person.
He explained that if he is endorsing any service or product, he does it directly and often on his social media.
The Takoradi-born Highlife star took the opportunity to warn fans not to fall prey to spiritual leaders who may use his pictures with them to convince them to patronise their services.
"If you want to go to the shrine or wherever, please feel free," he lifted his hands for emphasis. "Just don't use me as an excuse or inspiration to make that choice."
He also stressed that one may see him in a picture with a fan who is subtly advertising, "let's say, a beverage. Don't think I am endorsing it. I may not have even had it before. Don't go buying it. It may end in complications and you can't blame me."
Kofi Kinaata is a Ghanaian musician and songwriter from Takoradi noted for his Fante rap and freestyle and therefore known as the Fante Rap God. Apart from his rap prowess, he has grown into a very good singer taking the highlife genre by storm.
