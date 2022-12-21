My EP will be out early next year - Kofi Kinaata promises

According to him, all measures have been executed to ensure that the EP drops in the first quarter of 2023.

“I was supposed to release an EP that I promised my fans but from the look of things, the songs were ready but with the unveiling and certain things that were involved time was not on our side.

“So now I am promising them [my fans] that early next year the EP will come,” Kofi Kinaata promised the hosted on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz.

Meanwhile Kofi Kinaata has issued a disclaimer concerning subscribing to goods and services simply because one sees him in a picture at a particular place or with a particular person.

He explained that if he is endorsing any service or product, he does it directly and often on his social media.

The Takoradi-born Highlife star took the opportunity to warn fans not to fall prey to spiritual leaders who may use his pictures with them to convince them to patronise their services.

"If you want to go to the shrine or wherever, please feel free," he lifted his hands for emphasis. "Just don't use me as an excuse or inspiration to make that choice."

He also stressed that one may see him in a picture with a fan who is subtly advertising, "let's say, a beverage. Don't think I am endorsing it. I may not have even had it before. Don't go buying it. It may end in complications and you can't blame me."