My ex-manager connived with my friend to leak my sex tape - Akuapem Poloo

The said video was leaked in September, 2020 in which she was captured naked while on her bed.

Akumpem Poloo made this disclosure in an interview with ZionFelix.

She indicated that she had recorded a TikTok video with the said friend on the day her nude video was captured.

According to her, after the TikTok video, she decided to take her bath as she had sweated profusely when they were recording the video.

When she had removed her clothes and was about to enter the bathroom, she received a call, which she answered while naked, she said.

She added that, her friend, who had said she was heading to the bathroom, rather recorded her and sent her nude video to the ex-manager.

The actress went on to say that, her manager blackmailed her countless times with the video before he finally leaked it onto the internet.

When the video came out, the actress vehemently debunked that she had intentionally leaked the it.

In her recent conversation with Zionfelix, she said her friend’s deeds have deeply hurt her and made her very uneasy to entertain people.

She explained that because she is an only child, she treats her friends like siblings and is open with them.