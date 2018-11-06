My fame came too quickly - Kwesi Arthur

news

Hip-hop musician Kwesi Arthur never expected to be in the limelight this quick even though he was hopeful.

According to the VGMA 2017 “Hip-hop Song of the Year” award winner, the first response he had from his breakthrough single, “Grind Day”, took him by surprise and eventually changed his life.

He told Delay that he has been able to make some cash to move from his family apartment for his own apartment.

He said he never expected to attend the 2018 BET Awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States.

“I never thought going to America would be this soon,” he said adding that “it came too fast but I give credit to God.”

“God has been with me in every step of my life. I started with a lot of people. Back then, people were bigger than me but God took me out and held my hand to this level so I have to give him all the glory,” he added.

Watch the full interview below.