'My family is under threat over my old tweets' - KiDi cries out

In some of the tweets which have been trending, KiDi described Asamoah Gyan as 'lazy', Delay as an 'illiterate' among others but in a new post he has shared online. Though he has apologized for the old tweets, KiDi says people are not forgetting him.

“It’s been 4-5 days now and my whole family is still under threat. Even people that have got nothing to do with the situation are catching heat. The threats are hard to deal with," KiDi said in an interview on Hitz FM.

In a conversation with Andy Dosty, the host, he continued that "it’s sad to see that there are people who do not care about your apologies or even who you are ten years ago,”

So far, KiDi has deleted the tweets that surfaced. According to the Lynx Entertainment signee, he forgot such tweets still existed on his account. “Some of the tweets, honestly, I do not even remember. It’s not like I did not care".

"What I did was terrible and there is no justification whatsoever. We had to go through so many things to arrive at where we are. We had to unlearn a lot of things that we grew up with and relearn the good ones,” he concluded..

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

Apologizing for the distasteful tweets last week, he said "Years ago, when I was young and ignorant and didn't understand the implications and consequences of my words, I tweeted things that were inappropriate and unkind. As I matured, I came to be extremely regretful of these actions and how they affected the parties involved," he said.

In the statement released on his Twitter page, he continued that "I want to apologise again to everyone for the statements I made, and use this to remind us all to be mindful of the things we say and how they affect people. Let's be Kind to each other".

All these come amidst KiDi in the middle of promoting his new EP titled '4Play'. The 4-track project was released 23rd September 2022. KiDi has wowed his fans with a spectacular music video for one of the songs on the EP.