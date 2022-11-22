My fans gave me the title- Wendy Shay clarifies her “Queen of Ghana Music” title

In her defence, Wendy Shay responded that her fans gave her the title. She also mentioned that her post was to acknowledge it. Thus she did no wrong.

“First of all, the Queen of Ghana Music was a title my fans gave me. And who does like good things? They gave me that title, and I was like, if they see me as the queen of Ghana music, I will take it.

“That right there was to confirm the fact that, yeah, I have accepted that title because my fans gave it to me,” she told 3Music.

Wendy Shay added that everyone is entitled to whatever they choose to call themselves. She pointed out that she was talking about herself, so others may do the same if they want to.

“I feel everybody is entitled to call whatever they want to call themselves. I think as for giving ourselves a title, everybody is entitled to do so. And I feel everybody is a queen. Other female artists are all queens. But I was talking about myself, so they can also call themselves queens. I never mentioned anyone’s name. I was just making a statement and affirming the fact that my fans have given me that title,” she concluded.

The singer released her first EP titled ‘Enigma” on November 11, 2022.

‘Enigma’ has 7 solid songs with no feature that were created by herself and the talented team for all music lovers.