My father was an NDC MP, he was killed in office - Xandy Kamel reveals (WATCH)

The actress insists that her father did not die a natural death. "I have two other siblings and then my mum and dad. My father passed away in 2012".

"My father was elected to parliament in 2004. I first came to Accra with my father, I am his eldest child...I was a very calm girl but I changed after my father's death. Some people believe that my father handed over the wild trait to me. There were so many issues after his death, his family took my mother to court over his properties but we won the case. They could have killed us all," she recounted.

"My father died in office as an MP. He served from 2004 to 2012. He won the election in the year he died. He died during his election party, he was just seated, with no signs of illness and just died. It wasn't from blood pressure, they killed him, they took his life. That is my belief...the autopsy didn't show that he had any sickness," she disclosed during an interview on Mahyease TV Show.

Talking about her father's demise and how it affected her, Xandy said her life worsened because her father who was in the NDC party passed away leaving behind three children and a wife.

"When my father died I was an Immigration officer in Kumasi...my father died on 25th December, his birthday was December 21...I had spoken to him just 30 minutes to an hour to his death...it was a serious blow to me," she said.