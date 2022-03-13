My father’s funeral cost GHS200,000 – Afia Schwarzeneger reveals

Taking to social media to thank some of her colleagues and businessmen who turned up to show support, Afia revealed that all expenses made for the funeral amounts to GHS200,000.

She also disclosed that business tycoon Dr. Kwaku Oteng gave her over GHS60,000 for the funeral expenses as well Fadda Dickson of Despite Media Group who donated a substantial amount.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi also stormed the funeral grounds and donated GHS4,000.

Dressed in a black kaftan and accompanied by a team of NPP members, Chairman Wontumi was greeted with cheers from the other mourners, with many shouting his name.

The father of the actress passed away on January 17, 2022. He was 80-year-old.