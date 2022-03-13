RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My father’s funeral cost GHS200,000 – Afia Schwarzeneger reveals

Authors:

Evans Annang

Ghanaian socialite Afia Scawarzeneger has been in the news for the past few days due to the star-studded funeral of her late dad in Kumasi.

Afia Schwarzenegger and late father
The funeral which attracted top politicians, actors, media personalities as well other Ghanaian entertainers cost a whopping GHS200,000; the actress has revealed.

Recommended articles

Taking to social media to thank some of her colleagues and businessmen who turned up to show support, Afia revealed that all expenses made for the funeral amounts to GHS200,000.

She also disclosed that business tycoon Dr. Kwaku Oteng gave her over GHS60,000 for the funeral expenses as well Fadda Dickson of Despite Media Group who donated a substantial amount.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi also stormed the funeral grounds and donated GHS4,000.

Dressed in a black kaftan and accompanied by a team of NPP members, Chairman Wontumi was greeted with cheers from the other mourners, with many shouting his name.

The father of the actress passed away on January 17, 2022. He was 80-year-old.

Watch her funeral expenses revelation below

