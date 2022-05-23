My first movie was stolen – Yvonne Nelson recounts journey as a producer

"So, my first movie was in 2011, The Price, which was quite challenging because it got stolen while editing."

Regardless of the difficulties, she has gone on to produce several movies since then.

"I've had my own fair share of the craziness in the industry but look at me now, I'm here and I'm loving it."

She indicated that she got the idea to start her production company while on set.

"I was on set filming for Abdul Salam Mumuni and the idea just popped into my head and I was like this is something that I really want to explore because anytime I go on set, I'm always watching them."

“I learnt everything on the job. I'm always so fascinated with the whole process...planning the shoot, script, to getting on set, getting our lines, consuming, what the PM does.”

For her, what spurs her on is the passion she has for the film industry in the country.

"I’m doing this because I have the passion for the industry, I want to give the younger ones the platform, I want to make money, I want to create employment, and I want to see Ghanaian content get out there."

She made these comments in an interview with YEN.com.