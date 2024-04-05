My food and clothing business funds my luxurious lifestlyle - Salma Mumin

Salma, known for her elegance and style, unabashedly referred to herself as a "slay queen" during the interview, emphasizing her love for the finer things in life.

She reflected on the evolution of the term, noting that originally, it referred to individuals with a keen sense of fashion, but has now shifted to denote those who engage in promiscuous behavior.

"I can say I am a slay queen because I love a good life," Salma stated. "When it started it was people who could dress that we called them slay queen. All of a sudden it's been changed to people who girls who do 'rounds'. So I can't refrain from looking good."

ADVERTISEMENT

Salma asserted that her opulent lifestyle is not a result of engaging in promiscuous activities, but rather the fruits of her hard work.

Pulse Ghana

"I don't do 'rounds' all my life I have worked," she emphasized. "People have seen my work and still decide not to believe that my work can give me this life."

She went on to reveal that her clothing and food businesses have been the primary sponsors of her lavish trips and lifestyle.

"Yes, my clothing business and food sponsors my trips," she affirmed. "I am stating for a fact that my clothing business, my food business, they funded my lifestyle and that's not all. I am a very beautiful woman."

ADVERTISEMENT

Salma also credited her fortune to the generosity of others and confessed her preference for financially secure partners.

"I am lucky with me when it comes to someone who is generous," she added. "I am not even attracted to someone who isn't rich."