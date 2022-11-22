RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My goal is to reach every corner of the earth with my music – Adina

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian songstress and multi-award-winning musician, Adina Thembi Ndamse, popularly known as Adina, has stated that she was very determined to get her music to every corner of the earth.

“I believe as an artiste your goal should be able to reach every corner of the earth,” she highlighted and stated that she desires to get her music all around the globe.

Adina who performed incredibly at the just-ended Promise land Destination at Gold Coast Festival held in Australia mentioned that it’s fulfilling to have people love her music and sing it as though they were Ghanaian.

In an interview on Y97.9FM with host PM, Adina indicated that through the global music rating chart maker, she can notice where her music is not getting to. Adding that Apple Music’s ratings and social media tags also help determine where her music is making waves and gaining more streams.

The talented singer started singing in her early childhood, she joined the National Theatre Choir where she performed at Kidafest and Fun world shows. At the age of 19, the sensational singer won the music reality show, stars of the future in 2008 organized by Charter House Ghana, and eventually became prominent in the ghana music scene.

She is a multiple award-winning female vocalists. Her song

music titled “Too Late” won her two awards, a record of the year and female vocalist of the year at the 2018 Vodaphone Music awards in Ghana.

She is currently signed to Lynx Entertainment and still under her management team “New African Movement”.

Dorcas Agambila
