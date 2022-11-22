My goal is to reach every corner of the earth with my music – Adina

Adina who performed incredibly at the just-ended Promise land Destination at Gold Coast Festival held in Australia mentioned that it’s fulfilling to have people love her music and sing it as though they were Ghanaian.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview on Y97.9FM with host PM, Adina indicated that through the global music rating chart maker, she can notice where her music is not getting to. Adding that Apple Music’s ratings and social media tags also help determine where her music is making waves and gaining more streams.

Adina Pulse Ghana

The talented singer started singing in her early childhood, she joined the National Theatre Choir where she performed at Kidafest and Fun world shows. At the age of 19, the sensational singer won the music reality show, stars of the future in 2008 organized by Charter House Ghana, and eventually became prominent in the ghana music scene.

She is a multiple award-winning female vocalists. Her song

music titled “Too Late” won her two awards, a record of the year and female vocalist of the year at the 2018 Vodaphone Music awards in Ghana.