Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has sadly revealed that she was raped many times as a young girl.

In an interview on Cool FM in Nigeria, the actress revealed that her grand uncle raped her at the age of eight.

As if that was not enough, at age 14, her own cousins also raped her, indicating that at a point, she was being molested by her grand uncle and her friends.

According to Juliet Ibrahim, she could have waited a little while before writing her book but she has been through a lot that she couldn’t wait to share her bitter life experiences.

She was also in the news claiming that she divorced her husband Kwadwo Sarfo Junior because he impregnated another woman.