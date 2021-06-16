RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘My household use nkuto’ – Sarkodie drops his family skincare routine (WATCH)

David Mawuli

Ghanaian hip-hop/hiplife musician Sarkodie has disclosed that nkuto (shea butter) is what his entire household uses.

Sarkodie and his family Pulse Ghana

Despite his fame, Sarkodie and his family don’t chase after expensive spas. He and his family sticks to Shea butter.

He disclosed this during an Instagram live streaming session on his page on Tuesday, June 15.

“I do nothing to my skin. I actually use nkuto (shear butter),” he told comedian SDK, a guess on his live streaming session.

When SDK told him that his revelation it's a lie, he said "No, no, no! SDK, I'm serious.”

He continued: “My whole household use shea butter. Normally, the smell isn't good, so I'll just use spray on my body.”

He said model Hamamat Montia used to supply his Shea butter but he now goes for the raw one on villages.

“I used to buy some from Hamamat Montia, but I buy the raw one from the village. That's all I use, literally. It's very good. As boys, we don't take skincare routine personal.”

Watch Sarkodie share his skincare routine below.

