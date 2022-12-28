She said the threat is concerning her constant criticism of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).
My life is in danger after receiving death threats — Akosua Agyapong cries
Renowned Ghanaian female highlife musician and television personality Akosua Agyapong has revealed that her life is in danger as she has been receiving death threats from some unknown persons.
Recommended articles
She has recently been criticizing the organization over corruption allegations.
She made this known in an interview on Accra-based Onua TV/FM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
According to the veteran musician, she received the death threats immediately after an interview on one of the radio stations in Accra.
"I have received death threat text messages over the GHAMRO issues so on Monday, December 26, 2022, I went to Tuba police station to report.
"They told me I should go to the headquarters so I will go there today to give a further report to the police," she stated.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh