ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My life is in danger after receiving death threats — Akosua Agyapong cries

Emmanuel Tornyi

Renowned Ghanaian female highlife musician and television personality Akosua Agyapong has revealed that her life is in danger as she has been receiving death threats from some unknown persons.

Akosua Agyepong
Akosua Agyepong

She said the threat is concerning her constant criticism of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

She has recently been criticizing the organization over corruption allegations.

She made this known in an interview on Accra-based Onua TV/FM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Akosua Agyapong
Akosua Agyapong ece-auto-gen

According to the veteran musician, she received the death threats immediately after an interview on one of the radio stations in Accra.

"I have received death threat text messages over the GHAMRO issues so on Monday, December 26, 2022, I went to Tuba police station to report.

"They told me I should go to the headquarters so I will go there today to give a further report to the police," she stated.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale breaks down into tears at Freedom Wave Concert (WATCH)

Emotional Shatta Wale breaks down into tears at Freedom Wave Concert (WATCH)

Moesha Boduong

Friends gave me drink made with hard drugs; Moesha finally speaks on repentance (WATCH)

Fomer French Ambassador in tears over Sarkodie and Stonebwoy's Rapperholic performance

Former French Ambassador in tears over Sarkodie and Stonebwoy's Rapperholic performance

Basket Mouth and wife

Basket Mouth announces divorce to wife of 12 years