My marriage has been amazing; but first three years was challenging- Edem

The artist made the revelation in an interview he had with blogger, Zion Felix. In the interview, he disclosed the first three years of his marriage was a rough phase with many bumps along their marital journey.

In the interview, Edem asserted that he and his wife never seem to agree on anything collectively; there had misunderstandings.

According to him, they later got on well, from the fourth year, and have been on the same page ever since.

“Three years into the marriage we had a lot of back and forth, as in our visions were not very aligned, so around that time, it was very difficult. So after the fourth year, we became very good friends, and it’s been easy since,” he stated.

The Gbevu singer also stated that he is a very private person so he often turn away from talking about his marriage.

“My marriage life is private, so it has saved me a lot of drama. It has been amazing. Marriage is not entirely sweet. It is stressful, and the responsibilities are also very stressful, but it is worth it,” he said.

Edem is married to Stacey Osekere, and together they have three children.