My marriage has been amazing; but first three years was challenging- Edem

Daniel Nti

Celebrities are not exempted when it comes to challenges and hurdles marriages come with and Ghanaian artist Edem validates that with some new revelations about his union in an interview.

Edem and wife
Edem and wife

Multiple award winning artist, Denning Edem Hoto, widely famed as Edem has recounted the challenges he went through at the early stages of his marriage to his wife.

The artist made the revelation in an interview he had with blogger, Zion Felix. In the interview, he disclosed the first three years of his marriage was a rough phase with many bumps along their marital journey.

Edem and wife
Edem and wife

In the interview, Edem asserted that he and his wife never seem to agree on anything collectively; there had misunderstandings.

According to him, they later got on well, from the fourth year, and have been on the same page ever since.

“Three years into the marriage we had a lot of back and forth, as in our visions were not very aligned, so around that time, it was very difficult. So after the fourth year, we became very good friends, and it’s been easy since,” he stated.

Edem and wife
Edem and wife

The Gbevu singer also stated that he is a very private person so he often turn away from talking about his marriage.

“My marriage life is private, so it has saved me a lot of drama. It has been amazing. Marriage is not entirely sweet. It is stressful, and the responsibilities are also very stressful, but it is worth it,” he said.

Edem is married to Stacey Osekere, and together they have three children.

Watch the full interview below:

Daniel Nti

