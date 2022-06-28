My mother often reminds me of my promise to marry in my 20s - Mzvee

“My mum once in a while will call and say ‘it is your turn’ because all my sisters have… ‘you told me 27, now you are 28.’ Then the next day she says ‘you told me 28 now you are 29’.”

The Come and See My Moda hitmaker turned 30, on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

and it appears the pressure is becoming unbearable.

Although she didn’t expect the comments of her fans urging her to marry to get to her, she pointed out that, personally, she gets anxious about her delayed marriage.

“I never knew it will get to this point where when I post a picture someone can comment, you, be there don’t go and get married. So not pressure from the fans or people on social media alone but even personally that unconscious pressure that I never thought I will have.

“I won’t lie I get worried. The worry is there just that it is not that big.”

Having being in the music industry for 10 years, MzVee released her latest album titled 10:30 to celebrate the time she has been producing music professionally.