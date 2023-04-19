My music made someone pass exam, saved another from suicide - Epixode reveals (video)

“I have this song called “Sinner’s Prayer”, somebody told me that, that song saved her because she was going to commit suicide. So that was deep for me…it was quite a personal song but somebody can relate.

“And now, looking at another part of me too, when I dropped a song like “Mandela”, somebody reached out that he was writing a paper and there was a question in there that they had to write a bio of “Mandela” and because he knew the lyrics of that song, he was able to pass…you know.

“So, for me, it’s more awakening that we as entertainers have a greater goal, if we can do songs that can raise concerns about mining and climate change, it goes a long way, ten years from now people can actually relate to them and use them as a reference,” he said.

Epixode believes that these experiences emphasize the importance of entertainers creating music that raises awareness about significant societal issues like mining and climate change.