Trolls have now been saying that the 'Nothing I Get' singer is rocking an aluminium necklace that would make a noise like 555 plates when it falls on the floor. In reply, Fameye is saying that “I am richer than some of you. But you misbehave when you come online.”
'My necklace can buy car for you' - Fameye replies 'alumi chain' trolls
Fameye has had enough of him being used as a metaphor for poverty by some trolls so he is making his worth known.
During an interview on Okay FM, he emphasized that "somethings you must say it as it is. Just look at me online making a live video with two chains dangling majestically on my neck. Then someone tells me it is aluminium. Never".
Giving a rough idea of how much his necklace would cost, he said "this chain can buy uber. It can buy an uber for some of them on the streets to use as a means of livelihood".
According to the 'Praise' singer, “sometimes you need to put people straight because you should not always play the humble part for people to disrespect you".
