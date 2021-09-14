RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My necklace can buy car for you' - Fameye replies 'alumi chain' trolls

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Fameye has had enough of him being used as a metaphor for poverty by some trolls so he is making his worth known.

Fameye
Fameye

Trolls have now been saying that the 'Nothing I Get' singer is rocking an aluminium necklace that would make a noise like 555 plates when it falls on the floor. In reply, Fameye is saying that “I am richer than some of you. But you misbehave when you come online.

Recommended articles

During an interview on Okay FM, he emphasized that "somethings you must say it as it is. Just look at me online making a live video with two chains dangling majestically on my neck. Then someone tells me it is aluminium. Never".

Giving a rough idea of how much his necklace would cost, he said "this chain can buy uber. It can buy an uber for some of them on the streets to use as a means of livelihood".

According to the 'Praise' singer, “sometimes you need to put people straight because you should not always play the humble part for people to disrespect you".

I know what I am doing is really dope- Black Sherif on Money, First Sermon etc |Pulse Spotlight

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Audio of Tonto Dikeh weeping and begging her ex over cheating allegation leaks [LISTEN]

Tonto Dikek and Prince Kpokpogri

Sad Video; Psalm Adjeteyfio drops MOMO number as he begs for GH3000 for rent (WATCH)

Psalm Adjeteyfio

Ghanaian Gospel singer remanded in police custody over fraud

Ohemaa Jacky

'Soon no Ghanaian will travel abroad because Nana Addo is doing well' - Agya Koo (VIDEO)

Agya Koo