My only purpose in life is to snatch husbands – Bobrisky

In a post on his Instagram handle, Bobrisky indicated that his only goal in life is to snatch other women’s husbands and use them however he sees fit.

“I have one purpose in life, ask me what it is? To snatch people husband, after using them I’m gonna dump them. See body now,” she stated.

This comes after hours after he recently thanked his doctors for giving him a chance to be a woman.

According to him, God denied him what he should have been, however, thanks to Science, doctors have been able to transform his body to a woman’s.

Thanks to my doctor once again, you gave me what my own creator didn't give me," he stated.

He further ridiculed women with flat buttocks, asking how they cope in life since, to him, every lady now depends on big buttocks for survival.

In her Snapchat story, the controversial personality claimed that his boyfriend touched her buttocks, which to him made him feel like a real [lady].

"Women that don't have yanshu, how do you cope?" My boyfriend spanked my ass yesterday, and damn I feel good. "Omo Yansh is LIFE," she wrote.

