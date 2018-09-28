news

Ghanaian actor Stephen Atanga, popularly known as Don Little, has revealed that his parents nearly killed him thinking he was a dwarf.

The popular actor has disclosed that his parents wanted nothing do with him because they mistook him for a dwarf.

According to him, he always gives thanks to God because he has come from far looking at his physique.

Speaking to Joy News, Don Little said his tiny physique made him an outcast in his family, adding that his parents even wanted to kill hm.

“My parents wanted nothing to do with me when they gave birth to me. They gave me away and they even wanted to kill me because they said I was a dwarf,” he said.

The comic actor also admitted that he sometimes feels bad about his height but was quick to add that he is still grateful to God for his favour.

“I think about my height because I can’t become a mason, and if I go to an office to seek employment, no one will give me work to do. The only thing God can use to help me is his favour,” he stated.