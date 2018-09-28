Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

My parents mistook me for a dwarf; almost killed me – Don Little


Testimony My parents mistook me for a dwarf; almost killed me – Don Little

Don Little said his tiny physique made him an outcast in his family, adding that his parents even wanted to kill hm.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian actor Stephen Atanga, popularly known as Don Little, has revealed that his parents nearly killed him thinking he was a dwarf.

The popular actor has disclosed that his parents wanted nothing do with him because they mistook him for a dwarf.

READ ALSO: Patapaa: I’m too talented to write music; I just flow- Singer brags

According to him, he always gives thanks to God because he has come from far looking at his physique.

Diminutive actor, Don Little play

Diminutive actor, Don Little

 

Speaking to Joy News, Don Little said his tiny physique made him an outcast in his family, adding that his parents even wanted to kill hm.

“My parents wanted nothing to do with me when they gave birth to me. They gave me away and they even wanted to kill me because they said I was a dwarf,” he said.

The comic actor also admitted that he sometimes feels bad about his height but was quick to add that he is still grateful to God for his favour.

READ ALSO: Private Jet: Contact Fella for your private jets and more

“I think about my height because I can’t become a mason, and if I go to an office to seek employment, no one will give me work to do. The only thing God can use to help me is his favour,” he stated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Proprietors: Lil Win plus 5 other celebrities who are changing lives through education Proprietors Lil Win plus 5 other celebrities who are changing lives through education
Patapaa: I’m too talented to write music; I just flow- Singer brags Patapaa I’m too talented to write music; I just flow- Singer brags
Beautiful Garage: Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy" Beautiful Garage Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
Private Jet: Contact Fella for your private jets and more Private Jet Contact Fella for your private jets and more
Range Rover To Chevrolet: Salma Mumin's new ride shows her expensive habits and we are blown Range Rover To Chevrolet Salma Mumin's new ride shows her expensive habits and we are blown
Akuapim Polo: Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party leaked online Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party leaked online

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Lil Win commissions new school in Offinso-Ahenkro Celebrity News Lil Win commissions new school in Offinso-Ahenkro
Celebrity News: I have spent 10 years in showbiz ─ Rosemond Brown Celebrity News I have spent 10 years in showbiz ─ Rosemond Brown
Celebrity News: My talent would have been limited if I did gospel music - EShun Celebrity News My talent would have been limited if I did gospel music - EShun



Top Articles

1 Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who visited Dr...bullet
2 VIDEOS DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wifebullet
3 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve...bullet
4 Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party...bullet
5 Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go...bullet
6 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet
7 Video Employee caught spitting in customers’ pizza on tapebullet
8 Menzgold Saga Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account...bullet
9 Great Minds International School Lil Win officially...bullet
10 Range Rover To Chevrolet Salma Mumin's new ride shows...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
2 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to...bullet
3 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
4 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve...bullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
7 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private...bullet
8 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s...bullet
9 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
10 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet

Celebrities

DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President
VIDEO DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President
Rapper Awal competes in the season seven of the MTN Hitmaker with other singers and rappers.
Wow Awal Mohammed goes to MTN Hitmaker
Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse
Video Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse
Rosemond Brown
Charity Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school
X
Advertisement