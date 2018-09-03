news

Television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has debunked rumours about her show been suspended on TV Africa.

It was reported not long ago that, Afia Schwarzenegger’s programme 'Political Police’ which airs on TV Africa had been suspended.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, such reports were untrue adding that the patronised show comes off this week therefore her fans should expect more.

It was reported that TV Africa was facing some struggles that has made it difficult for the outfit to pay salaries.

The report further stated that all on-air programmes were suspended including Afia Schwarzenegger’s show till further notice.

But the self-acclaimed comedienne lambasted the media for publishing such stories.

He called bloggers lazy and that her fans should disregard ‘those lies’ circulating on social media.

Afia Schwarzenegger took to her Instagram page to share a trademark photo of herself for the ‘Political Police' show and with caption :

” I just read a news item that says Political police have been suspended..pls disregard those lies circulating on social media and pls don't pay attention to lazy bloggers!! ,Political police air this n every Tuesday/Thursday 8:00 - 8:30 pm on Tv Africa/Dstv channel 362/Gotv 175 Thank you”